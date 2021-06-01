Ice Hockey World Cup: Thanks to Finland’s quarter-final victory over Germany

Photo: Cornerstone

Finland thanks to victory over Germany in the quarter-finals – Slovakia on the way

While the Czech Republic scored an important victory in the quarter-final struggle, the stunning Kazakhs crushed Italy at 11: 3.

Group A.

Slovakia 2-0 Denmark

Slovakia – Denmark 2: 0 (0: 0, 0: 0, 2: 0)

Riga, Olympic Sports Center. SR Ansons / Heikkinen (LAT / FIN), Sormunen / Sunde (FIN / LAT). –

rip: 48. Cehlarik (Hrivik, Lantosi) 1: 0.53. Janosik (Lantosi, Hrivik) 2: 0.-

punish: 3 times, 2 minutes against Slovakia, 1 time 2 minutes against Denmark. –

Notes: Slovakia with Hudacek and Denmark with a dart in goal. Denmark from 58:39 to 59:59 without a goalkeeper.

Czech Republic 6-1 Great Britain

The Czech Republic celebrated in Ice Hockey World Cup In Riga in the Swiss group an important victory in the struggle to qualify for the quarter-finals. Six times world champion scored against him Great Britain With 6: 1 duty. Defender Lebor Solak contributed two goals to the success. The Czechs advanced to fourth place with eight points from five matches.

Czech Republic – Great Britain 6: 1 (1: 0, 3: 1, 2: 0)

Riga, Olympic Sports Center. SR Frandsen / Nord (DEN / SWE), Kroyer / Lundgren (DEN / SWE).

rip: 9. Klok (Spacek) 1: 0. 21. Hronik (Zadina) 2: 0. 25. Sulak (Spacek, Sekac) 3: 0.33. Capture (Musil) 4: 0.40. Myers (Richardson, Kirk / Ochloss Sester 4: 1. 52. Link (Hanzel) 5: 1.58 – Solak (Hanzel, Kluck) 6: 1.

punish: 3 times, 2 minutes against the Czech Republic, 3 times 2 plus 10 minutes (Clements) against Great Britain.

Notes: The Czech Republic with Will, Great Britain with the whistle (up to 49) and Bones in the goal. (sda)

Switzerland-Russia 1: 4

All about defeating Switzerland:

Group B.

Germany 1-2 Finland

At the Ice Hockey World Championships in Riga, Finland qualified by a 2: 1 lead Germany As the first team safe for the quarter-finals.

The Germans who played against them in the first three World Cup matches Italy (9: 4), Norway (5: 1) and Canada (3: 1) concede their second consecutive defeat after 2: 3 against Kazakhstan. But they also performed well against the Finns. They caught up, tied until eight minutes before the end and had a chance to play hard after 50 minutes to even take the lead.

Immediately after outnumbering German chances, Arttu Ruotsalainen scored the winning goal for the Finns. The Finnish attack with new arrivals around the middle, 19-year-old Anton Lundel, scored both Finnish goals.

Germany-Finland 1: 2 (0: 1, 1: 0, 0: 1)

Riga, Arena. – SR Frano / Sir (CZE), Ondracek / Synek (CZE / SVK). – rip: 7. Lundell (Sund, Innala / Exclusion Seider) 0: 1. 28. Holzer (Loibl, Plachta) 1: 1. 52 Rotsalainen (Lundell) 1: 2. – Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes each. –

Notes: Germany with Niederberger and Finland with Ulkenora in goal. Germany from 58:08 without a goalkeeper. Time Out Germany (59)

Norway 1-2 USA

Norway – United States of America 1: 2 (0: 1, 0: 1, 1: 0)

Riga, the square. – SR Sternat / Tscherrig (AUT / SUI), Merten / Obwegeser (GER / SUI). –

rip: 11. Garland (Jones, Thompson / Kristiansen Elimination) 0: 1. 28. Thompson (Donato, Roy) 0: 2. 55. Ken André Olimb (Roselli Olsen) 1: 2. –

punish: 4 times, 2 minutes against Norway, 5 times, 2 minutes against the United States. –

Notes: Norway with Haukeland, USA with Oettinger on goal.

Italy-Kazakhstan 3:11

In Group B, Kazakhstan beat Italy 3: 11 – after 40 minutes it was only 3: 1. Roman Starchenko, KHL striker Baris Nur-Sultan, scored two goals and three assists. The amazing Kazakhstan national team, which was no better than the twelfth in the World Cup, came in its sixth match to claim its fourth victory and can continue to dream of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Italy-Kazakhstan 3:11 (0: 1, 1: 2, 2: 8)

Riga, Arena. – SR Gofman / Sidorenko (RUS / BLR), Goljak / Schalagin (BLR / RUS).

rip: 3. Starchenko (Falk, Mikhelis / Excluding Gilliati) 0: 1. 25. Miceli (Petan, Frank) 1: 1. 33. Petuchow (Asetow, Stepanenko) 1: 2. 35. Remario 1: 3. 42. (41) (Mikhelis): Starchenko, Falk / Exclusion of Betan (1: 4.42) verse (41:43) Hochkofler (Gander) 2: 4 47. (46:12) Falk (Starchenko / Marquette exclusion (2: 5.48) 47:01) Leschotnikov 2: 6. 50 Leschotnikov (Maklyukov, Shalabov) 2: 7. 51 – Petan 3: 7. 55 – Panjoku (Dietz, Starchenko) 3: 8. 57. Startschenko (Valk / Exclusion of Hochkofler) 3 : 9. 58- Sividborg (Chistaco, Sagadigo) 3:10. 60. ^ Shalapov (Asetow, Lichotnikow / Exclusion of Bardaro) 3:11.

punish: 9 times 2 minutes plus 10 minutes (Hochkofler) against Italy, 5 times 2 minutes against Kazakhstan.

Notes: Italy with Fazio (up to 50), Fadani and Kazakhstan with Boyarkin in the net.

(sda / jaw)

