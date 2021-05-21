The exhibition dedicated to the Eternal City motorcycle 2021: history, or acquaintance

The dedicated passion is about to take the podium. It will be an amazing and dynamic summer event. In Rome, at Cinecittà World, from 2 to 4 July 2021.

Summer and quaint, unique for its location and a wealth of attractions: a special version of The exhibition dedicated to motorcycles for the Eternal City 2021 It will be carried out in accordance with the applicable safety measures and sanitary provisions. After becoming the reference showcase for the motorcycle scene in central and southern Italy, it was transformed with an unprecedented outdoor composition.

In the previous four versions, the Eternal City motorcycle show was presented Best From the scene of national customs, with great guests from abroad, in a joyful and cheerful context. Bike shows, entertainment shows, shows of artists and performers, shopping, restaurants and bars will return to entertain popular enthusiasts and a much wider audience in the name of a passion for two distinct wheels. The context is magical: Cinecittà Collections, To revive the big screen classics.

The exhibition dedicated to the motorcycles of the Eternal City 2021 in the world of Cinecittà

Scenographies that made the history of cinema portray the visitor to the future or take him back to New York in the 1920s, moving from ancient Rome to the Far West. The scenario, unique and not repeated, evokes in every person feelings and suggestions to live with eyes open.

One ticket to participate in a motorbike event and experience the attractions of this cinematic theme park as champions. Thousands of things to see and do for the whole family: exciting shows, shows, and more.

Attractions: Music, Talk Shows, and International Communication

Unique in the two-wheeled National Gallery Panorama, The exhibition dedicated to motorcycles for the Eternal City 2021 Movable and reported live Eternal City Radio: Good rock, interviews with heroes and guests, previews and live news with Pin-up Miss Margie. It will show guests and live links from California The origins and evolution of the biker movement.

Customizer: Personalized two-wheeled craftsmen and artists

More than 90 professionals representing many regions of Italy, of all brands and all styles. From helicopters to classic bikes, from high-performance racers to baroque cruisers, the best talents present their work and meet enthusiasts in a relaxed atmosphere.

The Stand: A dedicated village full of actions and surprises

Circa 200 exhibitors From all over Italy. Motorcycle manufacturers will offer the possibility Try all the latest models. BMW Motorrad, Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle, Moto Morini, MV Agusta and Triumph are confirmed to be present.

In the spotlight, producers and distributors of accessories, craftsmen, creators of unique clothes, but also gastronomy, beverages and food, barbers, makeup and body paint … a thousand temptations for motorcyclists and not.

Bike Show: A stylistic competition for specially designed helicopters, fillers, reels and motorbikes

magazine LowRide A photo studio and reward for the most beautiful contest preparations will be the central attraction of each release. The heroes are unique motorcycles through their craftsmanship and drawing.

All styles are covered: Chopper, Popper, Bagger, Low Passenger, Club Style … Historically Harley-Davidson has been in the majority, but there are more and more trackers, cafe racers, and a scrambler on Japanese and European bases. Diversity motivates professionals, hobbyists and the public: everyone can participate. Email subscriptions: [email protected]





The Eternal Iron: cafe racer, scrambler

A new attraction open to all fans of sports, antique or contemporary. A competition dedicated to individuals and motorcycles assigned to them. Fifteen unpublished special shows have already been recorded.

Autorama: hot rod, custom car, minivan e motori USA

Always at the highest level, the showroom of 40 gorgeous vintage American cars, restored and personalized, before Automobile club Traditional Puerto Rican V8s and Rumblers. The most important Italian companies in Customize quattro ruote.

Zoned Village: Dedicated Artists at Work and Gallery

I will be performing live Pencil case Finns Josie Alasalmi and Marco Plateau with Italians Captain Blaster, Cisco Aloyzi, Luigi Morges and Dictator Brash. Airbrush artist Massimo Plantart, along with five of his colleagues, will be drawing the live works that will be auctioned off for charity.

Mototematica: Motorcycle Film Festival

The third edition of Rome Motorcycle Film Festival, Film review of international videos, short films, feature films, documentaries and thematic works on two wheels. A jury of experts will draw up the arrangement.

Viewers will be invited to vote for their favorite movie and will also be able to win prizes. A retrospective of the Bruce Brown movie will be dedicated On any Sunday (1971) Steve McQueen deceives.

The performances will take place in the afternoon of 2 and 3 July Cinecittà World Film Theater to Marathon movie It is unparalleled in the world of motorcycles. The prizes will be held at the main stage of the Eternal City motorcycle exhibition in the presence of jurors and filmmakers from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Hungary, South Korea, Canada and Italy.

The Eternal City Motorcycle Expo 2021: Timetables, Ticket Prices and How to Buy

The exhibition dedicated to motorcycles for the Eternal City 2021 si svolgerà Friday 2, Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 July 2021 at The world of Cinecittà, In Rome, via di Castel Romano, SS 148 Pontina, Exit 26. Entrance to the Eternal City Motorcycle Custom Show 2021, to MotoTematica and to the attractions of Cinecittà World, will have one ticket valid all day at a special rate 22 euros.

Before salesPre-sales instructions can be found at: this link. To purchase tickets instead just contact Cinecittà World Official Site And enter the code everlasting At the time of purchase. Only holders of tickets to the ETERNAL symbol are entitled to a bracelet to access the personalized Eternal City offer.