Radio Astronomy: The origin of rapid radio lightning strikes more precisely

Radio Astronomy: The origin of rapid radio lightning strikes more precisely

With the help of the Hubble Space Telescope, a research group recorded eight so-called fast radio bursts. Astronomers have so far documented hundreds of these fast radio flashes, but only in very few cases can they approximate where they originated. Now, with Hubble, it was possible to map the eruptions of five of the eight fast radio explosions in the arms of five spiral galaxies. Since a team led by Alexandra Mannings of the University of California, Santa Cruz will soon explain in The Astrophysical Journal, their observations will support the thesis that radio flashes are associated with magnetic stars.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *