Gelsenkirchen.

Goalkeeper Patrik Rakovsky was a runner-up in the Bundesliga with Schalke U19. Now he faces a pioneering game again.

in a Schalke Knappenschmiede once celebrated success: goalkeepers Patrick Rakovsky It was with Schalke U-19 runner-up in the West German Bundesliga (2011) and won the Westphalian Cup twice. At the time, he was considered a great talent, playing a total of 15 games for the DFB Juniors from U15 to U20. Now 28 years oldSchalke Back in the groundbreaking game. In the NBA Finals.

with Nadia Orange County SC The Tampa Bay Rowdies will face each other in the Finals on Sunday (Monday, 2.30 a.m. GST). It is the final of the US Second Division. “Tampa Bay is clearly the favourite,” Rakovsky told transfermarkt.de, an internet portal. “You are the champions and have had a great regular season. But perhaps our advantage is that we are underestimated. We also have a compact defense, and that is our greatest strength.”

From Sauerland through Schalke 04 and Finland to the United States of America

Rakovsky said he sees the second-highest rating in the United States as “good competition”. “Louisville City, Phoenix Rising, where Didier Drogba is participating, and Tampa Bay probably compete in the Major League Soccer. My teammates could also play Ronaldo Damos in the NBA.”

for exampleSchalke The engagement in Irvine, California, is another stop on an exciting career path. He started playing football in Drolshagen in the Sauerland region. When the family moved to the Czech Republic in 1999, he played in his youth with Sparta and Slavia Prague, among others. From there he moved to Gelsenkirchen in 2007 to Knabenschmeide and finally in 2011 from Schalke 04 to 1. FC Nuremberg. This was Rakovsky’s first professional contract, on August 20, 2011 he made his first-leg debut Borussia Dortmund.





News and background information about FC Schalke 04





This was followed by participations in Belgium (Lierse SK) and Finland (FC Lahti) before moving home with his American wife and playing in Orange County SC since that year. He still loves to return to the Bundesliga, but not at any cost. “I will not be the fourth goalkeeper Schalke Or to become FC Cincinnati’s number two goalkeeper, just to get more money.”





More articles from this category can be found here: Schalke 04



