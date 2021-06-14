Australia with a confirmed squad to face France

Dave Rainey He gave the guest list for what will be the July window in which Australia will face France. Among those selected are eleven players who have not yet had the chance to play a match for the Wallabies.

While Michael Huber He will return to be the captain of the team after returning from Japan, Matt Philip He also returned after completing his tenure at the French club Pau.

else The surprise was the inclusion of Sitaliki Timani, After eight years of absence. On the other hand, after completing Super Rugby AU and Trans-Tasman, those who left very good impressions are the Brumbies players: Lachlan Lonergan and Lin Ikitao; That is why, according to the coach, they were included in the team.

The first game will take place on July 7, with the champions heading to Melbourne on July 13 before traveling to Suncorp Stadium on July 17.

Australian team: Alan Alalatua, Tom Banks, Angus Bell, Filippo Dogono, Boone Famouselli, Lalacai Fukte, Jake Gordon, Rhys Hodge, Michael Hopper, Lyn Iketao, Feletti Kaito, Andrew Killaway, Marika Corupiti, Rob Liotta, Noah Lolisio, Lachlan Lonergan, Tate McDere , Fraser McCrite, Andy Muirhead, Issey Nizarani, James O’Connor, Brandon Benga Amosa, Hunter Bisame, Izia Perez, Matt Philip, Luhan Salakaya-Loto, Scott Seo, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Lachi Swinton, Citaliki Timani, Matt Tomoa, Taniella Topo, Rob Valentini, Michael Wells, Nick White, Harry Wilson and Tom Wright.