Qatar 2022: CONMEBOL will face Asia in the qualifiers, and this is the FIFA ranking for Australia and the United Arab Emirates

Fifth of Conmebol’s rating Qatar 2022 Qualifiers He will face an Asian competitor for a ticket to participate in the World Cup next year, according to the draw held on Friday in Zurich.

At the moment, it is not known which teams will play this singles match in mid-June next year and on a neutral stadium, the winner of which will qualify for the World Cup.

Currently, the Choose Peru It ranks fifth in South America, while in Asia, Australia The United Arab Emirates will be the teams that get the qualifying ticket.

Let us remember that in CAF two groups of six countries were formed each. The top two places in each series automatically earn their place in the World Cup and the third places will face each other to play a rematch.

With four qualifying rounds remaining, Australia is currently third in Group B, while the United Arab Emirates do the same in Group A.

Positions in the FIFA rankings

Australia, which has participated in five World Cup tournaments, had three wins, two draws and one loss in the qualifying series area. It ranks 35th in the FIFA rankings.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates achieved one win, three draws and two losses. It ranks 70th in the FIFA rankings.

NUESTROS . files

A study by Peruvian researchers from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos has found that COVID-19 is not retained in food and surfaces. Dr. Elmer Huerta explains the details.