Cesena, Students Without Borders United for a Circular Economy

An all-European meeting dedicated to the circular economy and the Erasmus + project “Learning in Circles”. In the Council Chamber inside the Town Hall, this afternoon Mayor Enzo Lautoka welcomed fourth and fifth graders from the Instituto Pascal Commandini in Cesena, with colleagues from France, Latvia and Poland to start in second grade. The project phase started in October 2019. After their first school outing in Mazamet (France), Cesena students today host their French, Latvian and Polish colleagues, who are engaged with their teachers in the Erasmus+ project on the very current issues of the circular economy. “These – comments Professor Prunella Tombetti – are very tough days for all of us. After a warm welcome of delegates held in the lecture hall of our institute, the group proceeded to the Marine Research Center of Cesenatico for an interesting lesson given by the head of the center, Attilio Rinaldi, on marine biotoxins. and the water quality of our seas. The students also participated in a workshop on wood recycling topics and were received by Mayor Lautoka who welcomed them to our city with a focus on environmental and sustainable policies that the municipal administration is also implementing in line with the European agenda.”

“I hope this experience in Cesena will serve as a commentary for the mayor – it can be an important opportunity for learning, but also for entertainment. The Erasmus + project aims specifically to support teachers in the vocational training sector in introducing young people to the principles of the circular economy, but also to enhance knowledge of this The topic of young vocational students in reference to three main sectors of European economies: tourism, transport, logistics and agriculture We are well aware of the issue of circular economy Environmental sustainability is in fact one of the goals of our political work There are many European projects in which we participate to share environmental practices The good: From energy savings to proper waste recycling management. In this regard, the “Next Generation of You” program asks us to “renovate the infrastructure and do so in light of the principle of environmental sustainability.”

The students were accompanied by teachers of the Higher Institute “Pascal Commandini”, Brunella Tombetti and Alga Geminani, and teachers from France, Latvia and Poland.