The emergence of masters of space and time in Pokémon GO: Niantic shares details about hyperbonus events – Ntower

The complete player base of the still popular mobile title Pokemon GO Show in the past Pokemon Go Festival 2021 Decent performance and complete all the tasks that developer Niantic presented as global challenges. As a reward for completing 24 hurdles, Arrivals are waiting Hyperbonus eventsMore information about which has been shared on the official website.

Under the influence of the mysterious Hoopa, Dialga and Palkia, the legendary Pokemon of space and time appears. Part 1: The time of the hyperbonus Today starts July 23 and runs until 8pm on August 3. Swirling in time, you can meet Dialga in level 5 raid battles and increasingly encounter fossil pokemon and pocket monsters from different eras. at Part 2: Hyperbonus Chamber, which begins August 6 and runs through August 17, Palkia pays homage to Level 5 raid battles and shows Pokémon in habitats that aren’t actually part of their usual worlds.

It doesn’t seem that the end of the strange events is in sight, because the mysterious third part of the Hyperbonus event takes place between August 20 and 31, about which nothing else is known. A list of events for the respective event section can be found below.

Hyperbonus, Part 1: Time Part 1: Hyperbonus time runs from Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10am, until Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8pm (local time). idiosyncrasies

The following Pokemon will appear in Raid Battles from Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM until Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM (local time): Dialga appears in level 5 raid battles. If you're lucky, you might come across a sparkling specimen! Magneton, Aerodactyl, Porygon2, and Golgantes appear in level 3 raid battles. Icognito U, Koknodon, Schilterus, Bronzel and Klikk appear in level 1 raid battles. If you're lucky, you'll meet the dazzling Icognito U! Among others, the following Pokemon frequently appear in the wild: Voltobal, Porygon, Amonitas, Kabuto, Puppance, Koknodon and Schilterus. If you're lucky, you might come across a Shimmering Cocnodon or Schilterus! The following Pokémon hatch from eggs 7 km long: Ammonitas, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lilip, Anorith, Coknodon, and Shelterus. Complete the temporary quest to encounter a Pokémon event. This search is available from Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10am, until Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8pm. During the event, you will receive topic-appropriate field research from PokéStops. Hyperbonus, Part 2: Space

Part 2: Room of the Hyperbonus starts Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10am until Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8pm (local time).

idiosyncrasies The following Pokemon will appear in Raid Battles from Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM until Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM (local time): Palkia appears in level 5 raid battles. If you’re lucky, you may come across a sparkling specimen! Simsala, Kangama, and Scaraborn appear in level 3 raid battles. If you’re lucky, you might even meet Shiny Kangama or Scaraborn! Icognito U, Schalellos (West and East Sea), Pygraulon and Psiau appear in level 1 raid battles. If you’re lucky, you’ll meet the dazzling Icognito U! Among other things, the following Pokémon appear frequently in the wild: Piepi, Somniam, Perschuft (red and blue striped), Pygraulon, Furnifraß and Fermicula. The following regional Pokémon hatch from eggs 7 km long: Schalellos (western and eastern seas), Perch (red and blue striped), Furnifraß, and Fermicula. Complete the temporary quest to encounter a Pokémon event. This search is available from Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10 AM until Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8 PM. During the event, you will receive topic-appropriate field research from PokéStops.

