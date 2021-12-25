Formula 1: Nobody thought it was possible! Suddenly back in the room

The 2021 Formula 1 season is on the way. Mick Schumacher, son of German Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, made his debut. But which pilots will be involved, too? We present to you all the drivers and teams.

Formula 1: These are all the driver teams for 2021

After the end of the amazing season in Formula 1 Kitchen rumors abounded strongly, whether Lewis Hamilton might quit after the disappointment.

That could open the door for Nico Hulkenberg. The race driver was already out of range Formula 1 adopted.

Formula 1: Hamilton-Aus – Hülkenberg is an option

For nearly a decade, Lewis Hamilton has been the undisputed champion in Formula 1. And this season too, in the final race for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, it looked as if the Briton could be crowned king of the first class in eighth place. time.





Will Lewis Hamilton continue to drive in Formula 1 in 2022? Photo: IMAGO / HochZwei

Only on the last lap title contender Max Verstappen managed to beat him and not only win the race, but also the championship. A bitter blow to the record driver. Will he overcome this setback and return to the attack in the new season?

The automotive world asks itself and at the same time makes assumptions about the possible successors to the Mercedes driver. One of the names Motorsport Total has thrown into the box is Nico Hulkenberg.





Formula 1: Is Nico Hulkenberg sitting behind the cockpit after all? Photo: Imago Pictures/Motorsports Pictures





The driver lineup for next season has already been decided, so the pool of candidates is small. The German was last behind the cockpit of Aston Martin as a reserve driver in 2020. This year he did not get a contract and therefore announced his retirement from Formula 1. If an offer is made, he can reconsider.

Formula 1: You can inherit Hamilton too

Hulkenberg won’t be the only candidate on the list and there may be a few more names waiting for him. Kimi Raikkonen may be out after he declared widely how happy he is to get off the wheel.

Mercedes could consider bringing back its old driver Valtteri Bottas. The Finn has already signed with Alfa Romeo, but this is not excluded.

An alternative with Esteban Ocon would be more likely. The Frenchman managed to prove his skills this year by winning his first race in Hungary. And an experienced pilot would be a fine match for the relatively young George Russell. (cg)



