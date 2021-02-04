The dog is stuck in the room with the tiger for hours: then it gets exciting!

Hang a dog with a tiger in a toilet for at least seven hours.

The animals sat trapped in the small room for at least seven hours. © Twitter / screenshot / @ prawalipal



In the Indian village of Belenil, amazing scenes took place on Wednesday. Like the news portal News minute I mentioned that a dog on the street had escaped from a tiger the night before.

The hunt ended abruptly when they accidentally ended up in the toilet room that they couldn’t get out of. At around 7 a.m., a local woman wanted to go to the toilet, and in a panic, she closed the door when she saw the predator and the dog sitting in it.

The Indian woman immediately alerted her neighbors and the police. The four-legged friend and the big cat sat together for seven long hours in a small room separate from the main house. During that time, officials devised a plan to resolve the situation.

As a party try it the animals For filming, the tiger jumped in the middle of the camera. News Minute Prajwal posted the amazing video on his Twitter account – more clips followed.