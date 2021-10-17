How many Netflix subscribers in Italy

who – which Netflix It is the world’s leading broadcaster, with around 210 million subscribers worldwide (as of mid-2021), and has been known for some time. Instead, the fact that it’s starting to suffer from competition from other platforms, especially Disney+, is recent news. We still don’t know him, at least not officially, he is Number of Netflix subscribers in Italy.

This number has been made official by Tini Andreta, responsible for the Italian Netflix original production. But it is a number that does not surprise anyone, it is quite similar to the estimates published by many analytics companies, such as Comparitech, Statista and eMarketer: Italian Netflix users are 4 million. This is an important number, given that the estimate for total Netflix users in EMEA is equal to 68.7 million (Statista data, updated mid-2021). Thus, Netflix in Italy is now a giant, and for this reason, too, it has made a fileTransparency process which started with the creation of Netflix Italia and now continues to formalize the number of subscribers.

Flow is on the rise in Italy

Data for Italian Netflix users was approved while presenting 3rd APA Report on Audiovisual Production, a report showing a continuous growth in the weight of broadcasting platforms in the National Panorama of Audiovisual Production.

According to the report, in fact, people spend the day in Italy 1.3 billion euros For the production of audio and video content, nearly half, 600 million, as reported by Prima Online, are dedicated to the production of “sequence“, This is it Fiction NS TV series.

From the data of the third Apa report, it is also clear that the production value over there (over the top, companies that provide online content) can arrive early 2023 The production value of classic television operators. So, in less than two years, we will be spending a lot more to produce streaming content to produce what we see on TV.

Running is the future

If his speech so far, which focused on fiction, TV series and movies, we add sports It’s easy to see why live streaming will soon overtake traditional TV. Just think about it dazn Holds the broadcast rights for Serie A matches (7 exclusive and 3 joint exclusive) until the 2023/24 tournament.

Or even the fact that Amazon Prime Video Exclusive broadcast rights were granted to 16 matches of the Champions League over the next three years. Thus, the future of entertainment is Less and less on TV and more and more online.