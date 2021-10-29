The Closer, Caitlyn Jenner difende lo speciale Netflix di Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle’s comedy show appeared in NetflixAnd the closest still argue. After Netflix employees protest and Dave Chappelle opens up, the show once again speaks for itself with Caitlyn Jenner’s comments.

Caitlyn Jenner He is definitely one of the most famous personalities in the United States who has spoken candidly about his transformation. The former athlete stated in a tweet (you can find it at the end of the article) his support for comedian Dave Chappelle and his show on Netflix the closest.

“Dave Chappelle is 100% right. This has nothing to do with the LGBTQ movementJenner tweeted, citing it as an example of abolition of culture and an attempt to The silence of freedom of thought: “We must not succumb to those who hope to prevent us from saying what we think“.

Caitlyn Jenner’s tweet includes a clip of the controversial comedian: This is part of Dave Chappelle’s Instagram video posted in recent days, in which the comedian, during a show, had his say about the story.

“Don’t blame the LGBTQ community for all of this. They have nothing to do with it. These are the interests of companiesIn the video, Chappelle says, in which he also states:Everyone I knew from the LGBTQ community was loving and supportive“.