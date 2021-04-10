His best movies are on Netflix and Amazon

How many have you slept Kristen Stewart? From a teenage idol to a recognizable superstar, the Los Angeles-born actress has come a long way over the past decade! So why not pay some attention to his cinematography on the occasion of the twilight star’s 31st birthday?

The most famous streaming platforms actually provide us with a good selection of movies in which to admire our Christine’s talent: it clearly starts from The Twilight Saga, Available on Netflix for anyone wanting to embark on rewatching one of the most successful kids franchises of our years.

Also on Netflix we find the actress at Snow White and the Hunter, But also in Woody Allen’s Premium Café Association and David Fincher’s Panic Room, the latter being one of Stewart’s first appearance on the big screen (we were only 12 years old when the movie was released).

In Prime Video we find the interesting independent movie Equals, as well as Welcome to Rileys, Personal Shopper and X-ray campA choice, in short, is certainly wide to admire the development of an actress who has repeatedly demonstrated her talent and ability to adapt to very different roles. Soon, remember, we’ll see Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer.