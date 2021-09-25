The center refuses permission from CM Mamata Banerjee, a Bengali, to participate in the peace conference in Italy

The Union Ministry of External Affairs refused to allow West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to participate World Peace Conference to be held In Italy in October this year.

He rejected the statement “from a political point of view” and because “the event is not commensurate with the state of participation of the prime minister of the state.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will attend the conference. The event will focus on Mother Teresa.

Previously, the Italian government had asked Mamata Banerjee not to attend with any delegates. Then CM Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal proposed the Industrial Permit Permit and applied for it to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, permission was not granted.

TMC . responses

TMC spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya Dev took to Twitter to express his opinion on the permission denial of Mamata Banerjee.

He wrote: “Central government refused permission for Didi’s trip to Rome! They previously canceled the trip to China as well. We accepted this decision taking into account India’s international relations and interests. Now why Italy Modi Ji? What’s your problem with Bengal? Who-that!”

What Mamata Banerjee said

“We have a meeting in Rome for world peace. The German chancellor could have been with the Pope, and the Italian government invited me and their government gave us special permission to visit. Now the central government just refused to grant the permit,” Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Why? Is it because it is not appropriate to visit the Prime Minister? Wherever I try to go somewhere, they create obstacles but they roam the world.”

Many people cannot visit abroad or to the United States or the United Kingdom because Covaxin is not recognized by the World Health Organization, but our Prime Minister has traveled abroad with special permission. Have you ever thought that many students are denied the opportunity to visit? I have no problem with the Prime Minister’s visit. But why didn’t you invite me to represent the country? Why did you stop me? Every time it stops me like this. You can’t stop me all the time. Whenever you get involved in such illegal acts.

