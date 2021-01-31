Affordable Initials for Young Spaniards in Australia

Melbourne (Australia) January 30th (EFE). – Young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, Pedro Martinez and Mario Villela of Hungary will face Attila Palaz, Dane’s Mikael Torbegaard and German Yannick Hanfman in the first round of the Great Ocean Road that was held in Melbourne Park as a preparatory tournament for the Australian Open.

Two of them, Alcaraz and Vilella, will face their launch with the utmost care after undergoing a strict two-week quarantine, as they were unable to leave their room under any circumstances, after flying in one of the aircraft infected with the virus.

The great young Spaniard, 17-year-old Alcaraz, could face the tournament’s favorite first-person, Belgium’s David Goffin, in the virtual second round, in what would be a great test for himself to assess what would be his first major tournament.

In the same way as his fellow countryman, he could also face Valencia Martinez in the second round against one of the main contenders for the title, in this case Poland’s Hubert Horcache (3), should his debut be defeated.

For his part, Filila from Elche will be his next opponent if Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili (5) starts the tournament with his right foot.

As for the rest of the Spaniards who are on the table, veteran Feliciano Lopez (16) will play a tough first game against seasoned South African Kevin Anderson. Valencia will face Pablo Andogar, the Uruguayan side, Pablo Cuevas (14). While Roberto Karbliss will play Swiss Henri Laxsonen.

The only Spaniard to play the other tournament to be held simultaneously at the same Melbourne Park facilities, the Murray River Open, will be Albert Ramos, who will play his first affordable match against the domestic player invited to the Blake Mutt tournament. EFE