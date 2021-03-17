Scientists want to build a doomsday vault on the moon Science

In the first manned missile launch Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX On May 30, NASA astronauts will be brought to the International Space Station. The The space flight, taking off from the same launch pad that brought people to the moon, is another milestoneBesides: It is the first time that a private company has sent people into space. It is also the first space launch since 2011 to take off from the United States. The launch was scheduled for May 27, but it was I moved because of the rain

In honor of this historical moment Paper press Use a mixture of news and government and other archive coverage to curate an exhibition of 50 other historical displays in the room. While the idea of ​​galaxies outside the Earth’s atmosphere has delighted people for a long time, space travel only became a reality in the second half of the twentieth century and made it possible for people to see beyond the Earth – and in the case of Earth. The first images of the Earth – to see the Earth itself.

We tend to think of the mid to late 20th century as a time when many of the first events in space happened, and with good reason. The Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union was a major contributor to the spread of space activity. Both countries fought for supremacy in space, and many of the early successes in space were due to both countries’ desire to be “first.” With the Cold War fading by the turn of the century, there was less incentive for either country to defeat the other. However, as we can see in SpaceX, people’s fascination with space and the desire to explore the universe is stronger than ever.

Read on for a full retrospective of famous space shows, including the first British astronaut, the first space-visiting insect and the first space tourist on planet Earth.

