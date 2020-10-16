The Boston News Anchor claims she was fired after appearing in Adam Sandler’s film Hubie Halloween

6 hours ago Neville Carr
The Boston News Anchor claims she was fired after appearing in Adam Sandler's film Hubie Halloween

A local news anchor in Boston, Massachusetts, claimed that she was fired after appearing briefly in Adam Sandler’s new movie “Hubie Halloween”.

Netflix premiered last week and starred Sandler, 54, as a Halloween party coordinator in Salem, Mass.

Anchor Alaina Pinto appeared in the film as a reporter who cast the news in a Harley Quinn costume.

Pinto claimed in a statement on Thursday that she had “mistakenly breached my contract” with WHDH Channel 7 News by appearing on Hubie Halloween.

Adam Sandler talks about comedy comeback with ‘HUBIE HALLOWEEN’

Alaina Pinto claims she has been fired from WHDH Channel 7 News for appearing as Harley Quinn in Hubie Halloween.

“I understand why the management unfortunately chose to finish my job,” she said. “I feel deeply disappointed and sad, and I hope this is not the way things are developing.”

“Thank you to all the wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and wonderful colleagues at the station. It was an honor and a privilege to be told the news every morning,” Pinto continued.

Adam Sandler deals with Netflix to deliver four more films

“I promise to keep in touch and keep you informed about the next chapter – the future is bright!” The anchor pivot concluded.

Pinto started her career with Channel 7 News in December 2016, as per her LinkedIn account.

READ  Dominion manager reacts to release date delay

