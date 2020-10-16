The Boston News Anchor claims she was fired after appearing in Adam Sandler’s film Hubie Halloween

A local news anchor in Boston, Massachusetts, claimed that she was fired after appearing briefly in Adam Sandler’s new movie “Hubie Halloween”.

Netflix premiered last week and starred Sandler, 54, as a Halloween party coordinator in Salem, Mass.

Anchor Alaina Pinto appeared in the film as a reporter who cast the news in a Harley Quinn costume.

Pinto claimed in a statement on Thursday that she had “mistakenly breached my contract” with WHDH Channel 7 News by appearing on Hubie Halloween.

“I understand why the management unfortunately chose to finish my job,” she said. “I feel deeply disappointed and sad, and I hope this is not the way things are developing.”

“Thank you to all the wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and wonderful colleagues at the station. It was an honor and a privilege to be told the news every morning,” Pinto continued.

“I promise to keep in touch and keep you informed about the next chapter – the future is bright!” The anchor pivot concluded.

Pinto started her career with Channel 7 News in December 2016, as per her LinkedIn account.