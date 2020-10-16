Diddy Abandons Black Women After Multiple Messy Breakups

if

It’s said that the hip-hop mogul is now dating white Australian model Tina Louise, who used to hookup with Brian Austin Green, as they were recently photographed getting hot and heavy during a date on the beach in Malibu.

Ice Showbiz – Shawn “P. DiddyCombs is said to be dating a white model Tina Louise (second) And it looks like it will revert to white women from now on. According to a new report, the music mogul has given up dating black women due to past unpleasant experiences.

MTO News states that Diddy has exclusively taken dating white women. A source claiming to be close to the hip-hop star, says Diddy is “looking forward to trying something new – like dating white girls.” The source adds that Diddy makes the decision because he has a series of messy breakups with black women, including Steve Harveydaughter Laurie Harvey.

Diddy sparked dating rumors with Tina after she was spotted getting hot and heavy during a date on the beach in Malibu earlier this week. On Tuesday, October 13th, the so-called lovebirds were photographed feeling warm while rolling on the sand.

The Australian model was seen enthusiastically kissing Didi who was lying on a white towel with black stripes. Meanwhile, the tattooed beauty, who wore a barely noticeable white bikini, was wearing it all.

They seem to have fun together a lot, and they flashed smiles while strolling along the shoreline. Once, Tina was spotted entertaining Didi by dancing and rotating her body in front of him. The hip-hop mogul, who held a drink in his hand, seemed to be in the same mood as he was seen moving his body with Tina.

Before that, Tina was romantically linked Megan Foxthe previous Brian Austin Green. However, the 39-year-old model and 47-year-old “Beverly Hills, 90210” star called for her to quit less than a month after seeing them together in Los Angeles. “Tina and Brian are taking a step back from their relationship,” a US Weekly leaked source in July. “The comparison with Megan Fox, every man’s imagination, is very difficult.”