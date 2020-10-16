Diddy Abandons Black Women After Multiple Messy Breakups

14 hours ago Neville Carr
if

It’s said that the hip-hop mogul is now dating white Australian model Tina Louise, who used to hookup with Brian Austin Green, as they were recently photographed getting hot and heavy during a date on the beach in Malibu.

Ice Showbiz – Shawn “P. DiddyCombs is said to be dating a white model Tina Louise (second) And it looks like it will revert to white women from now on. According to a new report, the music mogul has given up dating black women due to past unpleasant experiences.

MTO News states that Diddy has exclusively taken dating white women. A source claiming to be close to the hip-hop star, says Diddy is “looking forward to trying something new – like dating white girls.” The source adds that Diddy makes the decision because he has a series of messy breakups with black women, including Steve Harveydaughter Laurie Harvey.

Diddy sparked dating rumors with Tina after she was spotted getting hot and heavy during a date on the beach in Malibu earlier this week. On Tuesday, October 13th, the so-called lovebirds were photographed feeling warm while rolling on the sand.

The Australian model was seen enthusiastically kissing Didi who was lying on a white towel with black stripes. Meanwhile, the tattooed beauty, who wore a barely noticeable white bikini, was wearing it all.

They seem to have fun together a lot, and they flashed smiles while strolling along the shoreline. Once, Tina was spotted entertaining Didi by dancing and rotating her body in front of him. The hip-hop mogul, who held a drink in his hand, seemed to be in the same mood as he was seen moving his body with Tina.

READ  Trump on Kanye West's presidential operate: 'He is constantly heading to be for us'

Before that, Tina was romantically linked Megan Foxthe previous Brian Austin Green. However, the 39-year-old model and 47-year-old “Beverly Hills, 90210” star called for her to quit less than a month after seeing them together in Los Angeles. “Tina and Brian are taking a step back from their relationship,” a US Weekly leaked source in July. “The comparison with Megan Fox, every man’s imagination, is very difficult.”

Next article