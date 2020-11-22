The best Black Friday deal is showing on the Nintendo Switch early on with the best buy and target method

1 hour ago Dawn Davis
Black Friday will be more amorphous than usual this year, as COVID-19 significantly limits the wisdom of conducting promotions in the store and more looking for deals online than ever before. This means the deals will start early, with loads of deals on TVs, games and the like at a lot of retailers. Now, we’re getting a big deal on getting the Nintendo Switch up and running, so you’ll want to get this as soon as possible.

The deal is somewhat the same as last year, with some minor changes. You still get a Nintendo Switch controller with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe It’s installed for $ 299.99, but this year it’s the refreshed model with improved battery life. You can also grab 3 months Nintendo Switch online, to take a good benchmark. It only costs $ 3.99 to buy it alone, but hey: every little bit counts.

I see this deal in action at Target and Best Buy, but keep an eye on other retailers, too:

Nintendo Switch Neon Blue / Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Month Online Package

Nintendo Switch – Joy-Con Blue / Neon Red + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Download) + Nintendo Switch 3-Month Online Membership – Black / Neon Blue / Neon Red

Note that this is just a bargain as far as the free game is concerned: it’s an excellent game, you should get it anyway, but other than that, this is the same MSRP game on a regular day. To be honest, that’s really kind of a bargain: It’s been tough to find the Switch since shutdowns began earlier in the year and people started snatching a new console from the release. Animal Crossing: New Horizons. So if you want to have one, now is the time.

And I highly recommend the switch under any circumstances. It’s a great console with some of the best games ever made, and it’s basically the only console that takes local multiplayer seriously in any way. It’s also the home of my current business game for this year, which is Hades. Overall, you can’t go wrong with choosing one, although I also recommend stopping a memory card to match.

