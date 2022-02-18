Britain warns of thousands of deaths if Russia attacks Ukraine

EFE

London / 02.17.2022 17:03:54

the British Ministry of Defense On Thursday, he warned in a video posted on social media that “a large number of civilians will die” if Russia launches an invasion of Ukraine.

And Defense Intelligence indicates that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin You will be prepared to bear thousands of victims To achieve what he wants,” a voice indicates “stop” in the British ministry video, which explains in an didactic tone her vision of the conflict.

Intelligence update: We have not seen any evidence of the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Ukrainian border areas. Russia maintains a large military presence that can launch an invasion without warning. pic.twitter.com/qTYrItLxCf – Ministry of Defense ???????? (DefenceHQ) February 17 2022

The UK claims that the Kremlin It has accumulated more than half of its ground military capacity near the Ukrainian border, The largest concentration since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, and this movement is considered to be “beyond the needs” of any large-scale training exercise.

London also reports ‘Abnormal activity levels’ Of the Russian military fleet in the North Atlantic, Baltic and Mediterranean.

british prime minister, Boris JohnsonHe told the media during a visit to an air base in eastern England that the scenario in Ukraine “remains very bleak”.

The head of the government emphasized that he interpreted the firing of a shell against a kindergarten in the Lugansk region as a “provocation”. Designed to “discredit the Ukrainians” and “creating an excuse” for a possible invasion.

The Prime Minister warned that this is a kind of work and we will see more in the coming days.

FS