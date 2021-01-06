The ATP Cup: Top stars in the ATP Cup again

World number three Tim will play his only ATP Cup matches before the Australian Open, which begins on February 8. Last year, Tim & Co. missed the quarter-finals at this competition’s Sydney premiere after losing to Poland. Denis Novak is the second solo player again, and the doubles will be played by Philip Oswald and Tristan-Samuel Wisborne.

The squad is First Division the week prior to this year’s first Grand Slam tournament, and 14 players have been named from the top 15 in the ATP Ranking. On January 20, the twelve teams will be divided into four groups, the first of which will compete in the semifinals.

The participants planned their trip to Australia around mid-January due to the mandatory quarantine. The organizers came under a bit of pressure up front because they had to search for a new hotel for this stage. The apartment owners lie at the Westin Hotel, where Djokovic, Nadal, Tim and co were supposed to stay for those two weeks, back and forth. They cited what they viewed as unacceptable health risks and threatened to file a lawsuit. The organizers found a replacement, according to a statement on Tuesday.