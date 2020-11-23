The Atlanta Hawks reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with Solomon Hill

Last summer, veteran striker Solomon Hill was briefly a member of the Atlanta Hawks roster. Hill was acquired in a drag day deal involving De’Andre Hunter, but shortly thereafter, Hawks Hill flipped over to Memphis Grizzlies in a package to acquire Chandler Parsons. On Monday, things were back full circle for Hill and the Hawks, with Atlanta reportedly agreeing to a one-year contract with Hill.

Free Agent F Solomon Hill has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources have reported to ESPN. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

Although the terms are not yet in place, Hill plans to invest modest salaries in Atlanta. The 29-year-old is a mixed striker, and Hill has appeared in 61 appearances for the Grizzlies and the Miami Heat during the 2019-20 season. From there, Hill took the field in seven playoffs for Miami, providing depth of quality.

Regarding his on-court profile, Hill is a physical and transferable defensive player and has also taken a step forward as a shooter in 2019-20. More than 171 attempts, he turned 36.8 percent of his three-point attempts, which would be an encouraging improvement.

Hill is not planning an immediate rotation role in a team that is currently hiring John Collins, Daniilo Galinari, De Andre Hunter, and others in similar positions. Nonetheless, Hill is a respected veteran who can be deployed in trouble, and the Hawks continue to add interesting depth.

