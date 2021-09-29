Belinda Bencic in Chicago for the past sixteen – continues Tishman

Good news from tennis. Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic and Gil Tichmann were in the last 16 of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.
- Belinda Bencic (WTA 12) absorbed the expulsion in Ostrava (Czechoslovakia) well.
- He defeated Swiss Madison Inglis (WTA 130) in Chicago (USA) in three sets.
- Jill Tishman (WTA 38) is also one more lap.
Belinda Pensik (WTA 12) won her first match at the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. Defect must cross over three sets in the 16th final against Madison Inglis (WTA 130) of Australia.
Do you trust Belinda Bencic to win the Grand Slam?
Bencic failed in the first round. She is not used to her game and makes a lot of unnecessary mistakes. In the end she had to admit defeat 5-7.
As a result, the 24-year-old appears – and how! The second and third sentences with 6:1 and 6:0 decided clearly for themselves. In the second round, Belinda Bencic will meet Teresa Martinkova (WTA 53) from the Czech Republic.
Tishman continues too
With Jill Teichmann, another Swiss qualified for the round of 16. The 24-year-old defeated Magda Lynette (WTA 54) in two sets with 6:2 and 6:4.
In the next round, Tishman will play either Marketa Vondrosova (WTA 41) or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (WTA 13).
