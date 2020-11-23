SpaceX Starlink Launch: How to Watch Falcon 9 Take a Big Break tonight

5 mins ago Marsh Tyler
SpaceX Starlink Launch: How To Watch Falcon 9 Hit A Big Deal Monday

The Falcon 9 launch can carry about 60 Starlink satellites.

SpaceX aims to launch the sixteenth installment of Starlink satellites with broadband On Monday the day after that It sent a new NASA and ESA satellite into orbit.

Promoting a new set of spinning routers has become a routine matter for Elon Musk’s rocket company as it works on the Building a huge constellation
With thousands of individual satellites in low Earth orbit. But this task is to put a new feather in the musk cap.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket is slated to make its seventh flight, which will be a record for missile recycling for the company. The booster previously flew on four Starlink missions and a pair of a larger communications satellite.

SpaceX will likely attempt to land the booster aboard an unmanned ship in the Atlantic shortly after launch, and may also attempt to capture the nasal cone halves, or sideways, with another pair of ships.

All this happens after SpaceX launched another big launch on the other side of the country. Another Saturday morning Falcon 9 took off from Vandenburg Air Force Base In California, the new NASA / ESA Sentinel 6 Michael Freilich satellite is designed to monitor global sea level rise and improve weather forecasting.

Originally, Starlink was scheduled to launch only 10 hours after the Sentinel 6 mission took off, but it was delayed a few days.

The launch is set to 9:34 PM ET / 6:34 PM PDT on Monday. You can see everything here:

