Quavo Shuts Down “Crazy” Rumors Accusing Him Of Cheating On Saweetie With Reginae Carter

IF / Instagram / Instar

The Migos star is setting things right after comedian / viral scammer Gerald Huston claimed he was sleeping with Lil Wayne’s daughter during the ‘Verzuz’ fight between Jeezy and Gucci Mane.

Ice Showbiz – Quavo Not letting some confused internet conversations spoil his sweet relationship with Saweetie. The Migos The star, who had been dating the rapper for over two years now, responded after being suddenly swept away by rumors of cheating involving Lil Waynedaughter Regina Carter.

(These allegations were made against him during the battle of “Verzuz” on Thursday, November 19, between Djezzy (Young Jeezy) And the Gucci mane. During the live broadcast, comedian / viral scammer Gerald Houston asked Quavo, “quavohuncho u still f ** king colormenae?”

Several Twitter users were surprised by the supposedly interesting information, with someone asking for confirmation, “Wait … what is this I see on Quavo, Saweetie, and Reginae?” Another student explained, “Quavo and Reginae? Explain .. quickly.”

Others were quick to bomb Quavo due to the allegation. One angry user responded to the rumors, “They better not start arguing about Quavo … I’ve had d ** k … it’s trash.” Another who was not allowed to slip after the end of “Verzuz” live, she tweeted, “Okay! Now that this is over, let’s go back to Quavo and Reginae.”

Another guy responded to Quavo’s supposed betrayal: “Quavo cheated on a saweetie? Men have outdone themselves this week.” Another shocked user commented, “If Quavo actually cheated on Saweetie that’s actually it.”

Catching this, Quavo set the record straight that there is no truth in the “crazy” claim. “Internet Crazy Man” tweeted shortly after it went viral on Twitter due to rumors of cheating. “No, Wizzy’s daughter, no!” Confirmed.

Quavo and Saweetie have been in a relationship since 2018 and are often called the cute hip-hop couple. Meanwhile, rumors swirled that Reginae was getting back together YFN Lucci, Which broke up earlier this year after “Gateway to Choice.” The social media personality has not responded to the rumors linking her to Quavo.