The ALBA summit was a response to Biden’s democracy

NTN24 and Infobae columnist Hector Chamis commented on Wednesday that the convening of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of America (ALBA) was a response to the Virtual Summit for Democracy, led by the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

“We must take into account that the immediate response to the summit was a counter-top (ALBA), which will have hemispheric consequences,” Chamis said in an interview with La Tarde NTN24.

“The answer was to organize their own summit, which was ALBA recycling. We’ll see how Celac ends. They were left out (Nicolas Maduro, Daniel Ortega, Luis Arce) and now he’s arming his party.”

He emphasized that it is always important to talk about and refer to democracy Where and when its aspects are not respected.

The XX ALBA-TCP Summit was held on Tuesday in Havana, Cuba, with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, Luis Ars (Bolivia), Miguel Diaz-Canel (Cuba), Nicolas Maduro (Venezuela) and other prime ministers participating. The Caribbean islands that formed the institution established 17 years ago by the two deceased leaders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez.

