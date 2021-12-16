Biden in the disaster zone: ‘Destruction is complete’

Status: December 15, 2021 9:01 PM

US President Biden visited Mayfield, Kentucky, which was badly damaged by hurricanes. He said the damage was among the worst he had ever seen.

After devastating tornadoes hit Kentucky and killed dozens, US President Joe Biden visited the disaster area. In the particularly affected town of Mayfield, Biden saw many homes damaged or destroyed and spoke to locals on a tour. He came to listen and make sure the local authorities had all the help available from the federal government. Biden promised that the government would provide long-term aid.

The US president immediately heard a briefing from Governor Andy Bashir, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mallorcas, and the head of the US Civil Protection Agency, Dean Cresswell, on the state of the rescue work and the extent of the devastation. Biden had previously flown over the disaster area to get an idea of ​​the situation from the air.

Biden said the hurricane’s damage was among the worst he had ever seen. Such a tragedy either brings people together or knocks them down. “There are no red and blue hurricanes,” Biden said, referring to the party colors of Republicans and Democrats.

30 tornadoes in eight states

More than 30 tornadoes have struck swathes of destruction in the eight US states, and thousands have lost their homes or had no power. 88 people died.

More than 70 people have been killed in Kentucky alone, and dozens are still missing. Governor Bashir described it as “the worst damage imaginable from a hurricane”.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell praised Biden’s response to the disaster. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was speaking to Kentucky lawmakers about what the state needs — an indication of a potential disaster relief bill with additional reconstruction funding.

As a result of climate change

Biden had confirmed before his visit that he did not travel to the region immediately after the disaster so as not to get in his way. “The destruction is massive. I mean, there is nothing left,” he said. Homes or businesses were simply “eliminated”. Later, the US President wanted to visit Dawson Springs, which was also hit hard. After that he wanted to make a speech there.

For the United States, this is the latest in a string of natural disasters. This year alone has seen many storms, floods and wildfires. Biden sees the accumulation and severity of disasters as a result of climate change, which has made disaster control one of his top priorities.