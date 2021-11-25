Tennis – Tennis season kicks off on New Year’s Day with the ATP Cup in Sydney – Sports

Live from dpa news channel

Sydney (AFP) – The new tennis season begins next year on New Year’s Day. Tennis Australia has announced that the ATP Cup will be held in Sydney from January 1-9, 2022. The German team surrounding Olympic champion Alexander Zverev is also participating in the team competition.

On the way to the Australian Open, there is a lot of tennis in the Australian summer. For the women, there are three tournaments in Adelaide and Melbourne in the first week of January. For the men, there are two more events in Adelaide and Melbourne in parallel with the ATP Cup. In the week leading up to the Australian Open, two tournaments for both men and women are planned in Sydney and Adelaide before the Australian Open kicks off on January 17 in Melbourne.

Players traveling to Australia at the start of the new year should be vaccinated. So there is still a question mark over Novak Djokovic’s participation. The Serbian, ranked number one in the world, has so far left his vaccination case open to the public.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times. He was chasing his 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne, making him the only record winner of the most important four slam titles.

