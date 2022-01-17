Tennis – Tennis player Petkovic without a chance in Australia – sport

Live from dpa news channel

MELBOURNE (AP) – Tennis player Andrea Petkovic is still waiting for her first Australian Open win since 2018. The 34-year-old lost from Darmstadt 2:6, 0:6 against French Open winner Barbora Krejsikova of the Czech Republic. She had no chance.

Petkovic also lost in the first round of the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, two years before she did not participate. In the world rankings, Krizhikova came fourth, and Petkovic ranked 73rd. Krijsikova was in the final in Sydney on Saturday, but missed winning the tournament.

Of only three German women on the main field of a Grand Slam tournament anyway, only Angelique Kerber of Kiel has a chance to reach the second round. The 2016 Australian Open winner is on a Tuesday only for the first time. Prior to Petkovic’s elimination, Tatiana Maria of Swabia also lost in the first round on the first day of the tournament.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220117-99-736713 / 3