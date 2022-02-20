Australian Open: Alizee Cornet’s transformation – sport

At the Australian Open, short interviews after the main matches in the two main arenas have always been a staple of the entertainment. Two-time Melbourne winner Jim Courier, now a respected commentator, has elevated this small on-pitch feat into an art form. But he does not demand this task only for himself. Former Croatian player Jelena Dokic, 38, took to the field on Monday. Alizee Cornet approached her, her eyes still wet with tears of joy. They hugged each other, and when they said goodbye five minutes later, they hugged each other again. This time Dokic cried. There has never been an interview like this here in Melbourne Park.

At the press conference, of course, Cornet was immediately asked about her reputation as a drama queen, and she laughed so hard. “If I’m a drama queen for people, then I am,” she said. “What I know is that I do my best on the pitch and I think that’s why there’s drama sometimes.” She was right, it’s just part of her story, and it’s also worth noting that it’s not a completely unimportant detail that she didn’t always collect extra points with her performance. At the 2016 French Open, her German opponent Tatiana Maria complained at the time that she was mimicking cramps. Barbara Ritner, the current women’s national coach, even tweeted, “Hollywood invite.” The Frenchwoman from Nice often acts as if she has absorbed Brad Gilbert’s bestselling book “Winning Ugly”.

But those times are over. Cornet became one of the most valuable women on this tour. It’s also audible.

Cornet competed in the 61st consecutive Grand Slam in Melbourne, an incredible series

The story of how an unloved actor becomes a famous actor will be interesting in itself. Now she is also so rich in athletic performance that Cornet, almost in old age, surprised Cornet. 32 are. Since 2006, it has never been below 90th place in the world rankings. 2011 No. 11. Six WTA Tour titles. She’s what Philip Kohlschreiber has been working with German men for so long: a trusted professional who, for more than a decade, has a mind of her own (although Kohlschreiber never used “ugly win” tactics). Like the 38-year-old, Cornet is also considering saying goodbye: “This might be my last season, that’s right,” she now admitted.

So, from that perspective, I traveled to Australia. She’s running a 61st consecutive Grand Slam in Melbourne, not losing it since 2007, an incredible streak on the Women’s Tour. Like this: You’ve never made it past the round of 16. I stood there five times. I lost 20 times in the first round. and now? Did she compete in the quarter-finals for the first time, in her 63rd Grand Slam tournament? From where I do not know.

In the second round, she ousted world number three Garbine Muguruza of Spain on Monday, Simona Halep. I felt the impact of her success after converting the third match point of course. When Cornet wrestled with the Romanian, former number one, after 2:33 hours of agony over sauna-like temperatures 6:4, 3:6, 6:4, she sank to her knees. long squat. When she got up and hugged Halep, Dokic was already waiting for her. It was as if fate had decided this reunion after a fluffy failure 13 years ago.

Open the detail view In Melbourne, Cornet convinces above all by her perseverance – the 32-year-old French never gives up. (Photo: Martin Kip/AFP)

Dokic and Cornet immediately remembered the 2009 Australian Open. Cornet earned two match points in the round of 16 against Russia’s Darina Safina, but lost – and thus missed the duel with Dokic in the quarter-finals. They chatted like two school friends while a few thousand spectators at Rod Laver Arena listened enthusiastically. When the interview was over, Cornet asked for one last word. And again, it became clear how much the French woman gained in profile.

She praised Dokic. How did she overcome her personal suffering? Dukek used to be physically and psychologically abused by her father for years and also described it in a heartbreaking book. Awesome dark story. Cornet wanted to “congratulate” how she struggled her way back to life. People got up and Dokic cried, “You’re making me cry.”

In the case of the long-lost Peng Shuai, Cornet was one of the first to speak

Cornet later said she just wanted to share that moment with Dokic, it “make sense”. This answer made sense on her part. As Cornet became a caregiver, this was noticeable for a long time. She takes a stand, like Andy Murray, who thus prefers to be asked about sensitive issues. Cornet was also among the first to express concern in the case of long-missing Chinese player Peng Shuai. “I saw it as my duty, as a colleague,” she explained now. She still hopes the 36-year-old is doing well. Aside from some mysterious seemingly coordinated appearances, little is still known about the well-being of Chinese women.

At the Australian Open, fans also wanted to defend the player, but security forces forced them to wear T-shirts with the famous question “Where’s Peng Shuai?” to remove. Cornet said she could not assess the incident without knowing the details. Just so much: “I was surprised. I think everyone should be able to express their support for Peng Shuai.”

In the quarter-finals, Cornet meets American Danielle Collins, known for her blatant way of encouraging herself. “It could also be a drama,” Cornet said with a laugh. “She’s like a lioness.” Like she can’t wait to start again.