Tennis – Struff wants to move Alexander Zverev to rethink the Davis Cup – the sport

Munich (AFP) Professional tennis player Jean-Lennard Struff wants to convince Alexander Zverev to return to the Davis Cup. The first German does not enjoy comparing conventional countries in the current situation, as Zverev emphasized.

Struff said on Tuesday that he will speak to his teammate at this week’s BMW Open in Munich. “I’ll ask him,” said Struve, after winning the first round. “We know the team is better with them because they are a great player.”

Warsteiner declared perseverance. “If he says no, then he says no. Then I will ask him several more times. If he says yes, I will comment on that,” said Struve. He noted that he and Zverev had a “very good time” in the ATP Cup in Australia at the start of the year. The 31-year-old said, “We are stronger with him, and it is quite clear.”

Zverev rejects the new Davis Cup situation, which was introduced in 2019 with group matches in one place. This year, in addition to Madrid, Turin and Innsbruck were announced as additional locations for the quarter-finals. But that doesn’t change a thing for him at the moment, Zverev said. He wants to return to the situation through the knockout round and matches with the host nation.

