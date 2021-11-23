From world-class footballers to world-class coaches: an overview of all the nominees for the FIFA “The Best” award

On Monday, the International Football Association Board (FIFA) published its list of nominations for the official elections for the “FIFA Award for Best Football 2021”. The shortlist of nominees was compiled by a panel of men’s and women’s soccer experts. For striker Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, there is a chance to defend his title. The Pole won the award for the first time in his career last year after Munich’s triple season.

The Best Football Players and Coaches for 2021 will be selected by FIFA on January 17, 2022. And due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration will be held virtually as in the previous year. In addition to the captains and coaches of the national teams and more than 200 media representatives, fans can also vote online in the four main categories. Voting is possible until December 10. subordinate sportsBUZZER shows an overview of all candidates.