Tennis News: Barty reaches the final in Madrid | Tennis News

World number one Ashley Party reached the final of the WTA Championship in Madrid.

In the semi-finals, she defeated Australian Paula Padosa (Spain) 6: 4, 6: 3. This is the fourth time that Barty has reached the final in 2021. Barty also repaid the favor for the Badossa loss she suffered in Charleston last month. In the final, she will meet Arena Sabalenka (Belarus) or Anastasiga Pavlyuchenkova (Russia).

At the ATP tournament in the Spanish capital, Rafael Nadal, who was in first place, reached the quarter-finals. The 6: 3, 6: 3 clay tile king prevailed against Australian Alexei Bopyrin. Nadal could be a rival to German professional tennis player Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals, who will face Britain’s Daniel Evans on Thursday night.

Medvedev failed in the Round of 16

But second seed Daniel Medvedev failed in the Round of 16. The Russian lost to Chilean Christian Garen 4: 6, 7: 6 (7: 2), 1: 6.

Austrian Dominic Thiem reached the quarter-finals with a score of 7: 6 (9: 7), 6: 4 over Alex de Minor (Australia).

Sports Information Service (SID)