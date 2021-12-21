Tennis – Master doesn’t believe in Tim’s competitions at the Australian Open

Tim recently suffered a prolonged wrist injury and slipped to 15th in the world rankings. Recently, the 2020 US Open winner had to postpone his planned comeback several times due to various reasons. Master believes Tim will need the entirety of 2022 to reach the top of the world.

“I don’t believe in Dominic Thiem until 2023 again in my top 20, 15 and 10 league,” Muster, 54, said on Monday evening’s ‘Sports and Talks from Hangar-7’ program. “And then the others will have their say, too,” Moster fears. “Because that window of time he’s had for years is narrowing.”

Muster won the French Open in 1995 and was the first Austrian to win a major tennis tournament. Styria is already seeing some satisfaction in 28-year-old Tim. “Even though he’s back in front of him, he should be on fire for the cause. He’s small enough and has a chance to play until 35, 36. He should have more fire then.”