Fossils: a car-sized millipede made Europe unsafe

At first glance, the stone seems a little inconspicuous, and it was found only by chance. But a sense of fossils is fossilized in him: the largest known invertebrates of all time. It is the fossil of a part that once belonged to a giant millipede. Generally it was Arthropods An animal with a length of about 2.7 meters and possibly up to 50 kilograms in weight has been identified, Neil Davies of the University of Cambridge and his team write in the Journal of the Geological SocietyPrehistoric sea scorpions outnumber previous record holders.

