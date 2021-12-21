OnePlus 10 Pro confirms launch in January 2022

OnePlus CEO himself, Pete Lau, confirmed via the Chinese social network Weibo, that the OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive in January 2022.

With just over a week left until the end of the year, smartphone makers are focusing their efforts on it Prepare for the arrival of its concession stations for 2022.

One of the brands that are working intensively on the new flagship is oneplus And so, after knowledge Both design and features of the new OnePlus 10 Pro, now the Chinese company itself Just confirmed that it will be launched in January 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive sooner than expected

As the guys from GSMArena tell us OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed himself Via the Chinese social network Weibo who – which OnePlus 10 Pro will be introduced to the community in January 2022.

As we expected a few weeks agoOnePlus 10 Pro will have a screen 6.7 inches, with QHD + resolution, 120Hz refresh rateThe new processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 18 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and two different types of internal storage 128 and 256 GB UFS 3.1.

In the photography department, OnePlus 10 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera composed of 48MP main sensorUltra wide angle sensor 50 megapixels and telephoto sensor 8 mega pixel And a selfie camera for 32 mega pixels.

At the level of autonomy, the new high-end smartphone from Xiaomi will have a battery 5000mAh with 80W wired fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging.

Now that we know that the new OnePlus 10 Pro will be presented next month, we can’t help but wait Know when it will reach the rest of the marketsIncluding the European, which is something according to the latest leaks, To be held in April 2022.

