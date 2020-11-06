Video: Takefusa Kubo produces help in the victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv

11 mins ago Marsh Tyler
Takefusa Kubo enjoys soccer on Thursday night. A Real Madrid player on loan is, most of the time, in the starting line-up for Villarreal In midweek preparations. Having already amassed a goal and two assists in competition, Kobo added to his production numbers with other help. In total, the teenager scored 1 goal and made 3 assists in 3 matches in the European League.

The play above featured Take Kubo’s amazing vision. Despite facing two opposing defenders, he is able to raise his head and define the open space – the space that should be best used to create an opportunity to score goals.

There were early fears under Unai Emery, but Cobo is developing under the tutelage of the Spaniard. He has played in every Villarreal game this season, some more than others, and has played in a variety of positions – left winger, right winger, attacking midfield, and as a second striker. Emery still sharpens the young player’s defensive tactical intelligence, but with each passing game he clearly understands the system Emery applies.

Takefusa Kubo’s next opportunity to impress and build on his latest performance against Getafe. The Yellow Submarine made an early start for the Madrid-based club.

