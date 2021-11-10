Tennis legend wants to stand in the way of Sinner – Tennis

Andy Murray will try to stop Jannik Sinner. © APA / afp / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT

In an extremely difficult attempt to maintain his top ten position, Jannik Sinner in Stockholm has to deal with the three-time Grand Slam winner.

In order to assert himself among the world’s top 10 tennis players in his latest tournament appearance this year, Sinner must at least reach the final or win the championship at the ATP 250 competition in Sweden – depending on how Felix Auger, who is also represented in Sweden, And cut Aliassime. The Canadian is close to his heels as he finished 11th in the standings and has a defense ATP score well below Sinner in this week’s complex ranking system.

On his way to the final, Sesto first has to get a real tennis player out of the way. After an initial farewell, Sinner will only meet Andy Murray in the second round, who confirmed himself in two sets against Norway’s Viktor Durasovich on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Scot has been accepted into the wildcard and has now fallen to 143rd in the world rankings, but he still struggles with the fearsome punches and exemplary playing style that made him No. 1 in the world in 2016. The duel between Sinner and Murray is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

More great players are lurking

South Tyrol should take the first hurdle, more challenging pieces are waiting for you. On the side of the board from No. 1 seed Sinner, among others, are the strong Americans starring Taylor Fritz (ATP 23) and Frances Tiafoe (41). He lost to Indian Wells this season, the latter was defeated just 10 days ago in Vienna.

In Stockholm, Sinner will run for his fourth championship in as many weeks before taking on the role of a substitute at the ATP Finals in Turin. The following week he made his Davis Cup debut. Only then will Pusteria residents enjoy a short vacation before returning to Australia at the end of December.