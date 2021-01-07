On the internal division of the United States

The civilized struggle for political power between red and blue has turned into a radical struggle for all or nothing in the United States. This isn’t just because of Donald Trump. Another guest.

aWhen I was a teenager in the American Midwest, one of the first things I liked was the open spaces in front of the tiny homes along the streets: There are no garden fences – neither between the street and the homes, nor between the individual properties. It was like a continuous call deck. For visitors from the Garden’s Dwarves Land, where every square inch of the property is highlighted, is an enjoyable and fulfilling experience.

These meadows have always looked equally satisfying during campaign times: Here are blue banners stuck to the ground with the Democratic candidate’s name – there are red flags with the name of the Republican candidate on. And since all kinds of elections are held on election day in the United States – for the White House, Congress, City Council, sheriff, whatever – the lawns in front of the homes are like a patchwork quilt in red and blue. A peaceful and tolerant begging of confidence candidates. No distorted stickers, no argument between neighbors.