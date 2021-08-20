Tennis – Kerber in Cincinnati in the semi-finals – Kvitova surrenders – Sports

Cincinnati (AFP) – Angelique Kerber has moved into the semifinals after losing at the Tennis Championships in Cincinnati. The 33-year-old advanced in a duel between former Wimbledon winners 6:4, 3:3 against Petra Kvitova when the ailing Czech could no longer play.

In the semi-finals on Saturday, there is revenge against world number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia for the semi-finals he lost to Wimbledon. Barty previously won 6:2, 6:4 against French Open winner Barbora Krijkova of the Czech Republic. At Wimbledon in July, en route to the title, she beat Kerber, who had already reached the final twice in Cincinnati.

In a total of 16 left-footed players comparison against Kvitova, Kerber managed to break the first half of the match in a ratio of 5:4 in the first set. Although she missed a set ball with a double foul, Kvitova helped, as before, with some minor mistakes.

Kerber: “That’s not how I want to win the game”

The 31-year-old was 3-0 ahead in the second set, but didn’t seem to feel comfortable in the midday heat. Even the interruption of treatment after Kerber’s connection to 2:3, while Kvitova was carefully massaged into the abdominal area, was no longer helpful.

“I don’t want to win a match like this. I hope she recovers quickly and is ready for the US Open,” Kerber said, but she was generally pleased with her appearance in the hard-court tournament, which is worth over 1.8. Million dollars. “It feels great to be back in the semi-finals, because you have to play your best tennis,” she said a week and a half before the US Open kicks off in New York.

In the men’s parallel masters tournament, Alexander Zverev will meet Kasper Ruud of Norway, who is ranked eleventh in the world rankings, in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening.

