Tennis – Australian Open organizers confirm Djokovic’s participation

Australian Open organizers confirmed that world number one Novak Djokovic is participating in the Grand Slam in Melbourne.

On the organization’s website, the organization said that the Serbian comes next to the world’s number one tennis player, Ashleigh Barty, “at the top of the courts for distinguished players.” The Australian Open starts on January 17th.

There is speculation in the Australian media that Djokovic, 34, could apply for a special pass to start his first Grand Slam of the new year and defend his title. Only fully vaccinated players are allowed to participate in the tournament, but Djokovic is leaving his vaccination case open with an indication of privacy.

strict requirements

Tennis Australia had previously emphasized that every athlete must meet the strict requirements of the health authorities. “This includes an approved vaccination certificate or a valid medical exemption that has been approved by Australian health authorities,” the umbrella organization said, according to local media.

Deputy Prime Minister James Merlino said there were a limited number of reasons behind the exemption. “Everyone is looking forward to the Australian Open and everyone who will attend – spectators, players, officials and staff – is expected to be fully vaccinated. Those are the rules. The medical waivers are just that – it’s not a loophole for the discerning tennis player,” Merlino said, according to ABC. “It’s a medical exception under exceptional circumstances when you have an acute illness.”

The organizers of the ATP Cup had announced earlier on Tuesday that Djokovic was in the Serbian squad for the January 1-9 team competition in Sydney. It would also make the 34-year-old more likely to take part in the Australian Open.

