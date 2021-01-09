Tennis – 15 German professionals to kick off Australian Open qualifiers – sport

Dubai (AP) – 15 German tennis players will compete in the qualifying matches for a place on the main field of the Australian Open in the coming days.

The three German women – Anna Lina Friedsam (Andernach), Katharina Gerlach (Essen) and Antonia Lautner (Stuttgart) – compete in Dubai, and the twelve men play their qualifying matches in Doha.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and entry regulations to Australia, Melbourne will not qualify. After competitions from January 10 to 13 in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the professionals with their limited support teams will travel to Melbourne between January 15-17 and then go into quarantine for two weeks.

During this time, they are allowed to train, but they only leave their hotels for five hours a day. Everyone involved is being tested multiple times for the Coronavirus. From January 31 to February 6, there are two tournaments known as Melbourne 1 and Melbourne 2 to prepare for this year’s first Grand Slam tournament and from February 1 to 5 the ATP Cup, which is a men’s tag team competition with two players and one double per game. The Australian Open is set to begin on February 8th.

The twelve German men in the qualifying rounds for Doha are Rudi Mulliker (Oranienburg), Cedric Marcel Stipe (Weihingen), Oscar Otte (Cologne), Peter Gojovczyk (Munich), Janik Madden (Stuttgart), Maximilian Marterer (Nuremberg), Tobias Kamke. (Lübeck), Daniel Masoor (Munich), Mats Mooring (Mulheim an der Roer), Julian Linz (Jessen), Dustin Brown (Wensen / Aller) and Misha Zverev (Hamburg).

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210109-99-956500 / 2