Ice Hockey World Cup: Will DEB continue to claim bronze against America?

In the preliminary round, Germany lost to the United States. © ActionPictures / imago-images

The DEB team was knocked out in the World Cup semi-finals against Finland and is now playing for the bronze medal. We are accompanying the match against the United States on live tape.

Germany – America -: – (-: -, -: -, – 🙂 match for third place | Sunday, 2.15 pm

RIGA – The German national ice hockey team failed miserably, and above all, narrowly ahead of Finland in the semi-finals of the World Ice Hockey Championship. World Championship*. But DEM still has a chance to win the 3rd place match against USA. It will be the first German precious metal in the World Cup since 1953.

Ice Hockey World Cup: Germany vs USA live bar – will DEB still get bronze?

On Sunday afternoon from 2.15pm, the two semi-final losers will compete, and the United States tied the shortest in a prestige duel with Canada on Saturday and lost 4-2. As in the preliminary round, Germany lost 1: 2 to defending champion Finland.

You must be brave DEB* – However, the selection gave the performance from the semi-finals, because the team of national coach Toni Soderholm dominated the match and was more than the final. “It’s really frustrating that we didn’t win the match,” the Finn said after the match on Sport 1: but the “personality and performance” made the coach happy. “I can only tip my hat to my team. That was really powerful.”

“We were the better team, it was the little things that decided the match,” disappointing Moritz Muller told the announcer. Although he was bent, “but we’re looking forward and want to win the medal.” Striker Leo Pföderl is already thinking about the match against the United States. “It’s not over yet. There is still something to win. We just have to keep going. Tomorrow we want to get the thing,” he announced after the semi-final bankruptcy.

Ice Hockey World Cup: Germany vs USA live bar – will DEB still get bronze?

The two teams met in the preliminary round, and the Americans won last Monday 2-0 (0-0, 1-0, 1-0). However, Germany failed at the post shortly before the end when the score was 1-0, and in the last minute the United States added the second goal and decided the close match. Whether Tony Soderholm’s team learned its lessons from the defeat will be shown in the bronze medal match. (AJR) * Merkur.de is an offer by IPPEN.MEDIA