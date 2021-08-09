Ten TV will also broadcast Finland Shortlisted List (‘UMK’) in 2022

Ten TV continues its plan to become a pre-selection TV for Eurovision 2022. With a new promotion, the Grupo Secuoya chain announced on Thursday that it will be broadcasting en Nuestro País la Gran Final del ‘New Music Competition 2022’ (UMK), the form in which Finland selects its representative annually in the European competition.

UMK landed on Finnish public television in 2012, replacing the legendary shortlist (Suomen Ruroviisukarsinta) that had held since 1961 with some big successes for Finland. In fact, Blind Channel, its latest winner, finished sixth in the Eurovision 2021 Grand Final with ‘Dark Side’., the topic that was voted the most by TV in the semi-finals.

In this way, UMK becomes TEN’s second acquisition in its intent to become Eurovision’s television presets. At the beginning of May, DTT Network announced an agreement with the Estonian Public Television of Broadcasting the grand finale of the upcoming edition of ‘Eesti Laul’Estonia’s initial selection for its representative at Eurovision.

These formats were incorporated into the TV show for months TEN TV after its viral attempt to get Melodifestivalen rights, the legendary initial selection with which Sweden selects its nomination for Eurovision, Although not successful. In fact, according to official sources consulted by this portal a few months ago, The chain has not ruled out trying again to get in shape to land in Spain: “We are delighted that this festival will be in 2022. We will continue to work to see if this is possible in the future, because it depends on many factors, beyond our already clear interest.”

In addition, according to the official sources consulted by this portal a few weeks ago, The network has also not ruled out broadcasting other notable Eurovision events, as well as its current affairs program at the Eurovision Song Contest.: “There are many projects on the table and some of them we will study, but it’s still too early to know anything. It’s the first time in TEN history that we’ve announced something about a year ago, and now it’s the only thing we can confirm. We have a year to think about. How to do it I am sure we will receive many ideas from the professionals and from all the Eurofans who follow us. We will try to listen to all of them and evaluate the different options.”