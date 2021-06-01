Telenor’s new phone recycling campaign

Telenor invites all citizens, regardless of the network they use, to join our recycling campaign and bring their old phones to Telenor stores all over Montenegro.

Everyone who brings their phone for recycling from June 1 to July 31 will receive a voucher worth at least 50 euros, which they can use for a discount when purchasing a new phone at Telenor. In this way, Telenor provides a unique opportunity for everyone to get new devices at a discount, and to follow modern technology trends.

Telenor Commercial Director Brano Đurovi notes that protecting the environment has been a topic that the company has been in strategically with for more than two and a half decades.

“Protecting the environment has been the primary inspiration for launching a complex program that complements the transition from the old mobile phone to the new mobile phone. This is why we are calling on all citizens to be part of the change together and contribute to creating a healthier environment,” said Uruvitch.

He said that thanks to Telenor’s “old-for-new” phone purchase program, which was launched in May of last year, about 708 kilograms of e-waste were collected and 3,535 used mobile phones were recycled.

“On this occasion, I would like to thank everyone who realizes the importance of this service provided by Telenor and disposes of their devices in a safe and environmentally friendly manner. The purchase of old phones aims to make a continuous contribution to solving the growing problem of electronic waste affecting environmental pollution, as well as raising awareness. Environment to a higher level. “

The mobile phone recycling program directly affects the reduction of e-waste and the creation of a sustainable disposal system for devices that are no longer in use.

Telenor is responsible for the environment and cares about sustainable business is evidenced by the fact that the international certification company “SGS” has certified Telenor in accordance with the ISO 14001 standard for Environmental Management System.

