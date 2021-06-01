Ice Hockey World Cup 2021 Live broadcast today: Germany

Germany continues to fight for the quarter-finals.

At the World Ice Hockey Championship in Riga, he will face Germany and the Group B runners-up in their sixth match. A victory over the United States would be an important step towards the early advancement of the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB). (World Cup 2021: All matches and results).

After 1: 2 against Finland and two consecutive defeats, DEB wants to get back on the road to World Cup success – and Sports 1 one more time Neighborhood with her.

Ice Hockey World Cup: Germany vs. USA in the quarter-finals

“It was a fast and good game. Finland was our strongest opponent in the tournament so far. We found our way well and played well. Unfortunately that wasn’t enough, but the performance went in the right direction. We have to build,” Korbinian Holzer analyzed in Sports 1.

Even after the second consecutive defeat, optimism remains high in the German camp. “We played a good game despite the defeat. I think we deserved a point. Now we have two more games and we will give everything,” added Leon Gawanke after the match. Sports 1 Direction of progress.

Teammate John Jason Petrka said: “We showed our toughness really well. We blocked a lot of shots in the back and went hard in the front. This is something we can take with us in the next matches.” .

After all, NHL successor Dominic Cahon could actually intervene against the United States (May 31) – or at the latest against Latvia (June 1).

Bad record against the United States

Holzer explained what it would be like against the USA: “You can see that a team is on ice. They come quickly, and they have good people in defense and attack. They don’t have a star.

However, German teams have had a hard time against the United States in the past. So far I have met a team from the USA 68 times, 45 times I left the field as a loser. Only 16 matches can be won.

The last victory against the United States was on November 12, 2017. At that time, DEB won 5: 1 in the German Cup. Germany celebrated its last World Cup victory on May 5, 2017 (2: 1). (All you need to know about the 2021 World Cup)

