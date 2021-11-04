Telefónica entered the UK with 47.1% after changing parameters due to the merger – Sportlepsia

A building bearing the O2 logo in London in file photo. EFE / EPA / NEIL HALL

(NEIL HALL NEIL HALL /)

Madrid, 4 November (EFE). – Telefónica entered the UK in January-September 2021, €2628 million, 47.1% less than in 2020, in a period affected by changes in criteria derived from the integration between O2 and Virgin Media, and is “progressing well”.

The operator, which submitted its results to the National Securities Exchange Commission (CNMV) this Thursday, did not have detailed income data for the third quarter of the year, nor does it have Oibda, due to this integration that fully affected the operator in the quarter. .

The value of the accumulated debt until September declared in this country is 919 million euros, which is 39.9% less; While capital investment (capital expenditures) amounted to 933 million, an increase of 52.8%.

The company has given a preliminary account of the results it would have in the UK if it had listed its stake after the merger with Virgin Media.

In this context, it estimates that it would have entered 8,850 million euros in the January-September period, up 1.1%, despite the decline in revenue from the mobile business, by 1.2% and after growth of 3.6% in fixed services and 5.1% in companies .

According to their calculations, income in the quarter was 3,033 million euros, 6.6% more, driven by the sale of high-end mobile phones as well as the gradual easing of virus-related measures in the period.

Meanwhile, the slave trade for this most recent quarter (always including this pro forma data) would have grown 4.7%, to 1,061 million in terms of reports, although it would have declined 0.9% in organic terms. , due to investment in marketing and digitization, which balances revenue growth and cost control.

Source Telefónica entered the UK with 47.1% after changing parameters due to the merger