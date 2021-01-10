First win for Schalke after 30 failed Bundesliga attempts, former Tasmania Berlin captain Asaad. “Yes, that’s the side effect. Tasmania is keeping its record. That’s good for the club.”Late on Saturday evening, Hans Gunter Baker said ZDF-“Sport club”. With a 4–0 win over TSG Hoffenheim, Schalke did not stop Berlin’s negative mark in the Bundesliga from 31 matches without a win in the 1965/66 season. Show

“I would like to give Schalke a very welcome win in this match,” said the 82-year-old Baker. The club from the Neukölln district of Berlin – currently leaders in the fifth division of the Oberliga Nordost Nord – have benefited greatly from the negative record recently. “He made sure that the name Tasmania was always talked about,” said Baker. In the past few days, even international media outlets from the United States and Australia have reported on Tasmania. “The name has taken hold even more,” Baker said, and he also admitted the uproar was huge. “It’s been a little higher in the last few weeks.”

Nevertheless, Schalke made a remarkable break: after a tough first stage against TSG, the team’s knot exploded in the second match under new coach Christian Gross shortly before the break, when young Matthew Hoppe Konigsblau took his first goal after preparatory work for Amen Harriet. (42). Two more goals from Hoppe – again after preliminary work by Harit – and a Moroccan goal gave Schalke a remarkable sigh of relief. Knappen has left the last place on the table for the time being. In seventeenth place, I’m still in the seven-point relegation battle. READ Manchester United secured Champions League on final day, but the real rebuild begins now