Sony has launched TVs with cognitive intelligence, because AI is out of date

Sony has unveiled its new TV models for 2021 and it comes with an image processor with cognitive intelligence. Apparently, he thinks like a man.

As with many other TV manufacturers, the Sony Bravia series has done an impressive job when it comes to image processing, well beyond the actual modern hardware inside. In 2021, unlike the competition, with the help of the Cognitive Processor XR, updated TVs should be smarter than ever at processing every frame in a movie.

Although cognitive intelligence seems more like a marketing ploy than a useful function, the reality is not that simple. Sony It completely changed the approach to how the image displayed on the screen was processed, closer to how the human eye perceives the details of a scene.

In the past, artificial intelligence has tried to improve the image as a whole, working individually to improve the contrast, brightness and colors displayed. The cognitive processor XR “sees” the components of each frame, just like a human, and treats differently the elements in the scene that matter more or less to you.

in the foreground, Healer He will try to give a realistic skin tone. If the camera moves behind an actor, the XR will look for other items to dedicate its technology effort to, such as correct lighting for the lighting company or displaying details from a cloud of smoke in a dark street, according to data obtained by Engadget.

Practically speaking, in a video of Sully, he made the transition in real time from the face of Tom Hanks, whom she lit discreetly to highlight his details, to the neon lights of Times Square, in the next frame. In La La Land, watch new cognitive intelligence therapist Emma Stone at every corner of the frame as if she knew what to look for. The cognitive processor XR will be present in Sony’s latest generation OLED TVs, and in the new LED series.