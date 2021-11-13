M-Sport announces Fourmaux co-driver for Finland

earlier this week, ant He announced the separation from his co-pilot after nearly four years, Renault Jammal. Both finished seventh at the Acropolis Rally, which would be the duo’s last competition.

Only a few days later cleavageAnd M Sport Confirmed that Korea will take the position Finland Rally – Held from 1 to 3 October -, one of the three remaining auditions of the season WRC.

The Frenchman will have his first chance in the World Rally Championship after he was a co-driver for the WRC3 star, Johann RussellWhich does not compete in Finland.

“I am happy to announce that Alexandre Correa will be with me in Finland,” Formo said on social media.

“There is a huge challenge ahead and we will do our best to perform. There is so much to discover in this adventure, but I have always loved to take on challenges.”

News of Fourmaux’s new co-driver comes in a week in which “divorces” for the driver and co-driver made headlines at WRC.

Pilot WRC2And Oliver Solberg, also announced this week that He will separate from the co-pilot Aaron JohnstonAnd Three years later.

“After nearly three wonderful years working with Aaron Johnston, we’ve decided to take different paths,” Solberg said on social media.

“We have so many great memories together – our victory on our debut together at the Alūksne Rally in 2019, becoming the 2019 Latvian champions, winning with Subaru Motorsports USA….”

“Our official debut in the World Rally Championship and our first victory in the World Rally Championship category, becoming the ERC1 Junior Champions 2020 and our last victory in the Rally de Alba, was an amazing stage that I will never forget.”

“I would like to thank Aaron very much for all his hard and professional work over the past three years, and wish him all the best for the future.”

Johnston replaced for the remaining rounds, including the WRC stage in Spain Rally, has not yet been confirmed.